Make the Braised Beef and Kimchi Sandwich from ‘The Sandwich Show’

This week on MUNCHIES, we launched The Sandwich Show, a brand new series about decorative glassblowing in 18th century Holland.

Not really, it’s a show about sandwiches. Delicious, delicious sandwiches. We follow chef and London sandwich shop owner Max Halley around the UK in search of inspiration for a new sarnie to put on his menu.

Episode one takes us to New Malden, home to London’s largest Korean community. Max meets Korean barbecue expert Nicole, tries patbingsu frozen ice dessert, and learns what the “K” in KFC really stands for. It’s then up to our host to incorporate these elements of Korean cuisine into a sandwich.

Spoiler alert: Max bosses his Korean-inspired sarnie. And you can too—no trip to suburban London required.

To make Max’s braised beef and kimchi sandwich, you’ll need to cook short ribs for several hours, but the fall-off-the-bone tenderness you end up with is worth the wait. Max pairs his beef with a burnt vegetable slaw to emulate the smoky flavours of Korean barbecue.

Then add kimchi, smear with homemade denjang mayo, and stuff it all between two slices of bread. Just make sure it’s not sourdough.