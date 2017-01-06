Make the Perfect Penne Alla Vodka from Last Night’s Episode of ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

Well, it’s that time again.

No, not the New Year, when you make resolutions about bettering yourself and eating kale and doing more squats and then continuously fail to keep them. This is better than that! It’s time for new episodes of Fuck, That’s Delicious, our food and travel series with Action Bronson. Yes, it’s about to get more delicious than ever.

Videos by VICE

On our season premiere last night, we continued to tour Action’s home and favorite city in the world, New York. And of all the five boroughs, Action just might have the most love for that which he’s from: Queens. We pay a stop to Tony’s Beechhurst Deli, “the Italian-American deli on steroids” (in Action’s words), which is just the place to warm up during winter in the Big Apple and is “the mecca of heaven” and “pretty much a reality show in its own right.”

Action cooks up penne alla vodka with Josephine, the matriarch of both the family and the restaurant, who knows a damn thing or two about cooking this dish—she’s been doing it for 23 years.

With just one shot of vodka, this pasta won’t get you drunk. Sorry about that. But it’s the rest of the ingredients—crushed tomatoes, cream and butter, diced onion, parsley, and plenty of Parmesan—that makes this pasta dish so absolutely exceptional and unequivocally comforting. And it’s so very easy to prepare. Even for you.

You’ll love it as much as Action and Meyhem Lauren did—we promise.

For more recipes from Fuck, That’s Delicious, check out the FTD recipe collection on MUNCHIES, and watch Action’s adventures on VICELAND, with new episodes every Thursday night at 10 PM.