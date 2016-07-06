Make the Spicy Scallop Dish that Dazzled Action Bronson in Miami

You know what’s great about long weekends? Even when you get back to work on Tuedsay, it’s a downhill sprint to happy hour on Friday, where sweet freedom once again awaits.

After all, there’s kind of no such thing as too much vacation as long as the weather outside beckons you to hit the beach (or the roof of your apartment building) and chill, preferably with a frozen beverage and some killer seafood. Consider the episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious on VICELAND that set our sights on the warm breezes of Miami, the refreshing sweetness of a fresh coconut, and the cool tang of seafood crudo.

Videos by VICE

“One of my favourite dishes was the bay scallop with the passion fruit and the papaya and the jalapeño,” says our trusty host Action Bronson, after dining on all kinds of deliciousness at The Dutch. And then, thankfully for both him and you, we learn how to make it with chef Conor Hanlon. After all, after a day at the beach, what could be better than fresh fruit, scallops, and spicy jalapeño? So whip it up and taste the good vibes.

Make it, love it, make it again. It’s basically an edible version of summer vacation. Cowabunga.