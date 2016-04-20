Make the Weed Menu of Your Dreams Tonight

DISCLAIMER: This article contains information about illegal substances, specifically the plant Cannabis and its derivative products. VICE Media LLC would like to emphasize that Cannabis is a controlled substance in many parts of the world, including North America. The use and cultivation of cannabis may carry heavy penalties.

So many days of the year, laziness takes hold, and we find ourselves self-fueling with a mediocre turkey sandwich on half-stale wheat bread or some greasy lo mein from whatever Chinese delivery place is open past 11 PM. But today is no ordinary Wednesday: It is, incidentally, 4/20.

What better time to make a fancy marijuana-enriched meal, something curated with deliciousness, potency, and sophistication? And who else to provide you with such a roadmap to 4/20 dinner success than your dear friends at MUNCHIES? Look at the name of our website, FFS.

Here’s what we have for you. A whole collection of cannabis cuisine!

To kick things off, you’ll definitely need a cocktail, for so many reasons: it’s a holiday; it’s a holiday about getting fucked up; it’s Wednesday (Hump Day!); and it’s basically always time for a cocktail. Why not kick back and work on your mise en place while sipping on a Skywalker Weed-Infused Pineapple Daiquiri, or perhaps a Cannabis-Laced Classic Stirred Martini? Pick your poison—we’ve got a weed version. Jonesing for a French 75 with Green Dragon? No problem.

On to the hors d’oeuvres. Foie gras is rich as hell, but you can take its decadence a notch further by making Weed-Infused Foie Gras Pâté. Or maybe Cannabis-Infused Peruvian Ceviche with sweet potato, corn, and habanero is more up your alley?

Speaking of the magical combination that is ganja and seafood, Confit Octopus Salad just might be our favorite way to simultaneously enjoy tentacles and body highs.

And if you’ve ever tasted macaroni and cheese while baked as hell, you surely understand why it’s virtually mandatory on any marijuana menu. So we made some with spinach pesto to add an extra kick and some aesthetically pleasing Dr. Seussian color. Green Macaroni and Cheese, you complete us.

When you make your move to the main course, it’s steak or bust. This one is smothered in a garlicky, cannabis-spiked chimichurri sauce, and is as juicy and flavorful as it is easy to master. The 4/20 Force is strong in Prime Rib with Weed Chimichurri Sauce.

Fear not: Your sweet tooth will also be satisfied. Fudgy Chocolate Weed Brownies (duh), Sugared Doughnut Holes, and more are going to be the happy endings to your stony smorgasbord.

Believe it or not, these are just the tip of the iceberg. There are a hell of a lot more recipes to help you get ripped below.

MAKE IT: The MUNCHIES Weed Recipe Collection

Just remember: You still have to go to work the day after 4/20. Cook with care.