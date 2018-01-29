Make These Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits for All of Your Meals

If you live among the Earth’s cooler climates, you’re probably thinking about layers right now. You’d be correct to do so.

But scarves and sweaters only go so far in shielding you from the nipple-tweaking cold of winter. You need layers of fat and flour to keep you warm.

Specifically, you need the delicate layers of buttermilk biscuits—a natural feat of engineering in which a shitload of butter steams in the oven to create dozens of thin, lacy folds in a dough bolstered by the tangy, tenderizing qualities of buttermilk.

Call it the impatient person’s puff pastry, or just call it breakfast. Or dinner. Or a straight-out-of-the-oven snack. We couldn’t care less, as long as you make some for us, too.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in November 2016.