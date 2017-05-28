Make This Beer-Based Lunch Box Punch Instead of Mimosas

If you went to college in the Midwest, the lunchbox is probably the kind of thing you drank to take you from belligerent to blackout.

Typically served as a shot of amaretto (and occasionally 151) dropped into a glass of beer and orange juice, a few lunchboxes at your local dive bar were almost guaranteed to give your 19-year-old self sticky forearms, terrible decision-making skills, and a crippling hangover.

But because we’re all grown up now, we’ve done away with the practice of shot dropping, because nobody wants to deal with that damn mess in their home.

RECIPE: Lunch Box

This totally adult, large-batch version is courtesy of Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat, and it’s about the easiest damn punch you’ll ever make. Just mix together amaretto and orange juice, then add a bunch of beer just before serving, preferably in a big bowl, pitcher, or—obviously—lunch pail.

It’s basically the best way to make shitty beer taste great, and since it’s kind of like a mimosa, you can even serve it with breakfast. Why waste money on champagne to dilute with OJ when you can just buy the champagne of beers instead?