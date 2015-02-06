Make This President-Worthy Curried Sweet Potato Soup

We’ve had a pretty presidential week. For starters, this wild and crazy guy known as Vice President Joe Biden stopped by our Brooklyn offices for a casual hello, and then we interviewed Walter Scheib—White House chef for 11 years under Clinton and Bush—in not one, but TWO exciting installments. Now that we know that both Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush love their food spicy, let’s whip up something hot for ourselves, shall we?

Scheib was kind enough to share his recipe for Red Curried Sweet Potato Soup, and it’s got all of our favorite stuff in it: ginger, makrut lime, coconut milk, shallots, lemongrass, a touch of honey, and—of course—red curry paste. And the best part is, you can whip it up in your own kitchen in less time than it would take to get a pizza delivered.

Videos by VICE

MAKE IT: Red Curried Sweet Potato Soup

It’s looking pretty chilly on the East Coast. (Californians, Floridians, and Hawaiians, we don’t want to hear about it.) Why not warm up with something worthy of serving to the POTUS himself?