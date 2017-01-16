This Banana Cocktail Will Cheer You Up on the Most Depressing Day of the Year

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

What is the saddest day of the year?

Is it the day after your birthday? The 14th of February when you’ve just been dumped? The last day of summer, when you first feel that ominous chill? Inauguration Day, when we accept our fate as a new territory of Russia and say buh-bye to all of the civil liberties we’ve fought so hard for for the last century? (Speaking purely hypothetically on that last one, of course.)

Nope. Statistically, it’s today—the third Monday in January, also known as “Blue Monday.” (What up, New Order fans?) Apparently, this is the most depressing AF day of the entire calendar year. Congrats on being here!

Oh, and we’re not sure if you’ve heard, but bananas are in trouble. According to new research from the University of California, Davis, the world’s favorite source of potassium could be wiped out in the next five to 10 years thanks to fast-evolving fungal diseases. A world without bananas would be a sad world, indeed. So eat ’em, drink ’em, or—if you must—make a video of yourself testing whether you will actually slip on the peel like in cartoons, while you still can.

Let’s take some and mix them with rum.

Ever since Daniele Dalla Pola—master mixologist and owner of Nu Bar in Bologna, Italy—showed us how to spice things up with a banana pokie pokie, there’s no going back.

To make this extra tropical twist on the classic banana daiquiri, you’ll need to cook your bananas in rum and smash up some allspice berries. But the tiny bit of extra work is totally worth it, because we might soon reach a time when all the effort in the world won’t get you one of these tasty beverages.

So make one now—before it’s too late.