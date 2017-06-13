This Red Snapper Is Too Delicious to Cook—So Make a Crudo

If you have a really good piece of fish, sometimes the best thing you can do is not even cook it.

This lesson in simplicity comes courtesy of The Four Horsemen‘s Nick Curtola. In fact, pretty much everything you need to pull of his recipe is already in your pantry and your garden.

With a little salt and sugar you can cure the filet and pickle whatever veggies you have on-hand to garnish it. The cure only takes 25 minutes and will add serious taste and texture to any piece of fish, especially one as delicate and delicious as red snapper.

It’s a dish that is equally parts easy to make and pretty. It’s also a perfect appetizer; with ingredients this fresh, it’s basically an assembly job.