Make Your Monday Madness with Pete Tong and Kingstown’s New Collaboration ‘All Gone’

Few individuals in the world of dance music can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last twenty years. With an unparalleled ear for new talent, Tong is the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation.

On All Gone Pete Tong & Gorgon City Miami 2015 – the latest collection in his acclaimed All Gone series – Tong teams up with the explosive duo Gorgon City to deliver a stunning new two CD mix packed full of upfront house, techno, and electronica from some of the world’s greatest producers.

In addition to inclusions from A-list electronic stars Maceo Plex, Dusky, MK, Booka Shade, Guy Gerber & Puff Daddy, and Scuba, the release includes an exclusive pairing between Tong and Kingstown entitled “I Lost My Mind”.

What results is an exotic collaborative effort that has us ready to skip the clocks forward again and transport us right to the Sunshine State as soon as humanly possible.

‘All Gone Pete Tong & Gorgon City Miami 2015’ is out March 22 (2CD / Digital) on Defected Records.

The legendary ‘All Gone Pete Tong Miami Pool Party’ is back at the Miami WMC on Thursday, March 26 at the Surfcomber Hotel.

