Make Your Own Loaded Emoji Mosaics with This Tool

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but how many is that in emojis? New York Times web developer Eric Andrew Lewis is helping us find out with a fun web app that makes it a breeze to emojify your images a la Brian Chasalow’s Emoji Video app, but with a bit higher resolution. The result could be confused with Yung Jake’s celebrity portraiture, but requires zero skill to navigate—just an eye for good images. We tested the app with a few of our favorite movie scenes from the likes of Hayao Miyazaki, Wes Anderson, and Stanley Kubrick. Check out our handiwork below, and give it a whirl yourself here.

Stanley Kubrick, The Shining (1980)

Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction (1994)

Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Paul Thomas Anderson, There Will Be Blood (2008)

Bruce Lee, Game of Death (1972)

Wes Anderson, The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers, The Lion King (1994)

BONUS:

Videos by VICE

Jackie Chan, Interview for a commercial

Make your own emoji mosaics here, and visit Eric Andrew Lewis’ website for more of his work.

Via The Observer

Related:

Yung Jake Is Making Emoji Portraits of Celebrities

Step Inside ‘The Garden of Emoji Delights’

GIF Six Pack: World Emoji Day

Emoji Video App Will Replaces Pixels WIth Smiley Faces