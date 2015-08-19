Make Your Own Loaded Emoji Mosaics with This Tool

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but how many is that in emojis? New York Times web developer Eric Andrew Lewis is helping us find out with a fun web app that makes it a breeze to emojify your images a la Brian Chasalow’s Emoji Video app, but with a bit higher resolution. The result could be confused with Yung Jake’s celebrity portraiture, but requires zero skill to navigate—just an eye for good images. We tested the app with a few of our favorite movie scenes from the likes of Hayao Miyazaki, Wes Anderson, and Stanley Kubrick. Check out our handiwork below, and give it a whirl yourself here.
BONUS:
Videos by VICE
Make your own emoji mosaics here, and visit Eric Andrew Lewis’ website for more of his work.
Via The Observer
Related:
Yung Jake Is Making Emoji Portraits of Celebrities
Step Inside ‘The Garden of Emoji Delights’
Emoji Video App Will Replaces Pixels WIth Smiley Faces