Makers of ‘World’s Most Dangerous Ice Cream’ Say It’s 500 Times Hotter Than Tabasco

Folks, if you’ve ever fantasized about dying while eating ice cream, boy, have I got some news for you! Just take a trip to Glasgow, where a café and ice cream parlor is serving what’s billed as the world’s “most dangerous ice cream.”

Glasgow’s Aldwych Cafe And Ice Cream Parlor began serving Respiro Del Diavolo, or “Breath of the Devil,” last week. It looks gorgeous, frankly—a creamy, crimson concoction with chili peppers sticking out of it like candles on a birthday cake.

Videos by VICE

But this beaut is also deadly, saturated with more spice than the average human’s tastebuds might be accustomed to. Its makers claim that it’s “500 times hotter than Tabasco sauce,” and its ingredient list contains so many irritants that workers must wear gloves when handling it to prevent burns.

And, sorry, kids—this baby’s adults only! You’ll have to be 18 or older to simply eat it, and you’ll even have to sign a permission slip. Customers who order the ice cream must sign a disclaimer that cautions you’ll be subject to “risk of personal injury, illness, and possible loss of life.”

Uh, thanks, but maybe I’ll pass!

The café is apparently working from an Italian recipe that dates back to 1936, though it’s been cagey about saying what’s exactly in this “top secret recipe” beyond stating that it’s “made from scratch every day using local ingredients and certain elements from Italy.”



If you have no idea what the hell that means, I’m afraid I don’t either: Aldwych could not be reached for comment by MUNCHIES on Monday (the email associated with the café bounced back) regarding where, exactly, in Italy the café’s owners first encountered it, how the café got its hands on this so-called “top-secret recipe,” if many customers have tried it, and whether any of them have suffered any health problems post-ingestion.

The café will be selling the ice cream until just after Valentine’s Day, as it’s apparently the perfect prelude to a romantic evening. “A lot of Italian guys go and have a romantic evening with their girlfriends or wives and they will have some this ice cream, because it is a well-known fact that chili is an aphrodisiac and it is nice with a glass of wine bubbling in your mouth,” claimed Lee Bandoni, the brother of the café’s owner, Martin Bandoni.

“For a second, I thought I was going to have to fake my reaction, but then the hotness hit like a flamethrower to my face,” one poor Evening Times editor who tried the damn thing in the name of journalism wrote in her tasting notes on Sunday. “My heartbeat raced as my whole mouth burst into flames.”

Gee golly, sounds divine. Anyway, America, if you’re pining for an aphrodisiac firecracker of your own, there’s always Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Ice Cream.