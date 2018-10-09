Check Out the First Trailer for the New Season of ‘Making a Murderer’

Back in December of 2015, Netflix cemented its place at the top of the true-crime game with Making a Murderer—the explosive docuseries about Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were accused of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005. The series was a fascinating and addicting deep dive into the case and it basically turned everyone’s 2015 holiday vacation into an obsessive binge-watching session.

Now, almost three years later, Netflix is bringing us back to the Halbach murder case once again with a new season of Making a Murderer—and from the look of the new trailer, Avery’s conviction at the end of season one is far from the end of the story.

Videos by VICE

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer follows Avery and Dassey through their appeals process, as their legal teams dig into the case. But according to the show’s creators, the new episodes won’t just catch audiences up on everything that has happened since the end of season one—they’ll also use the time to re-examine some old pieces of the case in a different light.

“We felt like we had a fully arced-out season in Part 1, but we learned in the response to the series that there were lingering questions,” Making a Murderer co-creator Laurea Ricciardi told Vanity Fair in a new interview. “And, in fact, that was exciting for us, because, in a way, we thought this is an incredible opportunity to experience ambiguity, and try to find comfort in ambiguity.”

Season two hits Netflix on October 19, which is just enough time for you to binge the first season one more time—or just give the new trailer a watch above.

