Making Chorizo at Home Is the Coolest Thing You Never Thought You’d Do

Making sausage at home sounds daunting as fuck—we feel that, we really do. But, honestly, if you can get your hands on a meat grinder, it’s totally doable. Plus, it’ll add a really sexy Hannibal Lecter vibe to your apartment.

Once you’ve got the equipment, the process is crazy-simple, and it makes you look like a total badass. Can you imagine being that person who struts up to the butcher counter and asks for pork casings? BADASS. Having friends over for a barbecue and serving perfect sausages that you made from scratch? BAD. ASS.

The recipe comes from one of our favorite meat-slinging men: Toro’s Jamie Bissonnette, and actor Seth Rogen (another guy who knows a thing or two about sausages, as he co-wrote the new movie Sausage Party). And yes, they look badass doing it.

So get to it. Start spicing, grinding, and stuffing now, and you’ll be grilling up killer homemade dogs in a matter of hours.