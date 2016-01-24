Making Mazes Out of Movies, TV, and Skate Celebrities

Skateboarders, actors, and pop culture icons make their way into the hand-drawn mazes of Eric Eckert. On his Instagram account idrawmazes, he posts his various works, from a skater in mid-air snapping one back, to Norman Reedus or the Back to the Future Delorean. Based in Nebraska, Eckert has been drawing black and white mazes since he was in grade school. He’s turned his hobbie into a daily artistic practice and business.

“Each day I try to come up with a new maze to draw. I scour the internet or Instagram and try and find a good skateboarding photo that’ll fit mazes well,” he says.

Videos by VICE

Eckert’s works are simple, but the subtle beauty is in their woven texture and ability to make continuous lines that fold into each other. The dead ends and complicated loopings are meditative and stoney to follow. Part Keith Haring, part labyrinth adventure, the Sharpie mazes are almost too good to put a pencil through. Take for instance the classic Harold Hunter rendition, which should be bought, framed, and put on a mantle to handsomely commemorate the energy of a skate legend.

The prolific artist posts to his Instagram almost daily. Whether it’s Bob’s Burgers characters, rap stars, or Manwolfs from Macho Taildrop, it’s always fun and there is something for everyone. You can even order custom mazes and Eckert will drop his design into a digital PDF and email it along. Easy as Marc Johnson flipping tricks on the cover of Thrasher.

To learn more about these mazes click here.

Related:

Painting His Way into Skateboarding: The Art of Lucas Beaufort

Talking Skateboarding, Instagram, and Glow-in-the-Dark Art with Ryan McGinness

The Kennedy Center (Finally) Gets a Skatepark