Malala Shares What She Would Tell President Trump About the Refugee Crisis

Nineteen-year-old Malala Yousafzai is a global activist for girls’ education and the youngest person ever to become a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

While growing up in northwest Pakistan, Yousafzai spoke out against the Taliban for restricting girls’ access to education. After becoming a regional advocate for human rights and education, the Taliban attempted to assassinate her in 2012. Yousafzai survived the attack and—after months of intensive care—founded the Malala Fund, which works to secure girls access to a minimum of 12 years of quality education, and become the youngest person ever to hold the title of UN Messenger of Peace.

Videos by VICE

Broadly recently sat down with Yousafzai at the UN headquarters in New York City to learn about her recent work with the world’s refugees and Girl Power Trip, her global tour to meet girls changing their communities. Yousafzai spoke about what she would say to President Trump about the current refugee crisis, as well as what she thinks women and men should be doing during today’s turbulent political times, reminding women especially to believe in themselves and to stand united.