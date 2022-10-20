Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants.

The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey.

“The grave was discovered late on Tuesday but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today,” a police spokesperson said. “So far, we have discovered 25 bodies. We suspect that they were illegal migrants who were being transported to South Africa via Malawi.”

Autopsies are being carried out, police added.

This route through Malawi is particularly popular among Ethiopian and Somali migrants looking to reach South Africa. So far this year, authorities in northern Malawi say that they have intercepted 221 migrants, with 186 of them coming from Ethiopia.