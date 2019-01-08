Did Malaysia’s King Just Step Down Over His Marriage to a Russian Beauty Queen?

Malaysia is on a serious streak of historic firsts. Last May, ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak lost the national election, ushering in a shift in power after six decades of unbroken rule by the Barisan Nasional coalition. And now, the country can mark another dramatic first after Sultan Muhammad V became Malaysia’s only sitting ruler to abdicate or resign from power as King earlier this week.

The decision by Muhammad V to step down from power only two years into his five-year term as the 15th King of Malaysia puts to bed weeks of speculation over the future of the nation’s royal court. Malaysia follows a unique monarchy system, neither absolute nor hereditary. The ruling King is elected by the nine royal houses of Malaysia, who all rule their respective states and rotate the throne every five years.

It’s a position that’s largely ceremonial, but public opinion of the monarchy remains overwhelmingly positive. According to analysts, it is unlikely that Muhammad V’s resignation will cause instability for the country and that the people’s respect for the monarchy will remain.

“The people’s respect is for the institution rather than the individual King. So the abdication of one King will be followed by the coronation of another, who will continue to enjoy such respect,” Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Channel News Asia.

The reasons as to why Muhammad V, who is also the sultan of Kelantan state, decided to step down remain a mystery. But, according to speculation in local press, it might have something to do with the 49-year-old sultan’s recent marriage to Oksana Voevodina, a 25-year-old Russian beauty queen. The King’s wedding wasn’t formally announced in Malaysia—even current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the press he wasn’t officially told of the event—but images of the ceremony hit social media shortly after the two wed last November.

Supposed pictures of the ceremony show the 49-year old ruler was married this month to former Moscow beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, 25. #Malaysia PM #Mahathir says can't confirm if the King has married https://t.co/8kQtic81Ap @chedetofficial — Rosalind Mathieson (@RosMathieson) November 30, 2018

Since then, there have been rumblings in Malaysia that the nation’s other sultans weren’t entirely stoked on the idea of a foreigner holding the position of Queen.

Speculations on Muhammad V’s resignation first hit the press when the Council of Rulers, comprised of Malaysia’s nine royal households, held a “rare and unscheduled” meeting a few days before the king was scheduled to resume his duties after a two-month leave of absence.

The rumors were confirmed on Sunday, when the former king officially notified the Malay rulers on his abdication through a letter sent to the Secretary of the Conference of Rulers.

“His Majesty hopes that all Malaysians will continue to stay united, tolerant and in agreement in shouldering the responsibility to safeguard the country’s sovereignty so that Malaysia will remain in peace and harmony,” a statement on the decision read.

In a routine press conference held last Friday, Mahathir refuted the rumors, telling the media that he was not aware of any plans of the king’s resignation. He even urged the country’s attorney general to take action on those who spread the rumor. It’s unknown if Mahathir was left in the dark on this decision as well.

The current acting King, Nazrin Shah, the ruler of the Perak state, will continue to hold the throne until January 24, when the council elects a new ruler. The new King is scheduled to be sworn-in on January 31. Muhammad V will continue to rule over the state of Kelantan, his home state.