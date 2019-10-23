Malaysian Couple Try Outrunning Police After Getting Busted Shagging in Car, End Up Falling Into a Large Drain

Imagine getting hot and heavy with your partner inside a car, only for it to lead to a climax of a different kind. That’s what happened to this couple in Malaysia who ended their night with a car chase after police caught them getting frisky in their vehicle.

The unnamed college students aged 19 and 25 were busy getting it on when a police officer tapped on their car window in Penang on Saturday, Oct. 19, Asia One reported. The police were inspecting cars parked along an emergency lane when they found the couple.

Videos by VICE

Upon seeing the officer, the couple panicked and immediately sped off, resulting in a high-speed car chase.

As they were trying to escape, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a toll booth railing. This caused them to knock over a motorcyclist before their vehicle fell off the highway and into a large drain. The vehicle sank and the couple was rescued by the police before getting arrested.

They came out unscathed from the crash but the motorcyclist wasn’t as lucky, sustaining broken legs. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The couple’s unusual behaviour raised suspicion, prompting the police to chase them,” Seberang Perai North District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Noorikane Mohd Noor told My Metro.

The lovers were not under the influence of drugs or other substances but the police are looking into charging them for reckless driving.

Find Lia on Twitter and Instagram.