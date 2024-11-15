Malcolm X’s Daughters File $100 Million Lawsuit Against CIA, FBI, and NYPD

Three daughters of Malcolm X are suing the CIA, FBI, and NYPD over their father’s death after new evidence has been uncovered.

Malcolm X was only 39 years old when he was murdered in 1965. Now, his daughters are accusing the CIA, FBI, NYPD, and other agencies of playing a role in the assassination of the civil rights leader, claiming the agencies knew about the plotted assassination and were even actively involved in it, per AP News.

Videos by VICE

Attorney Ben Crump urged federal officials to read the lawsuit “and learn all the dastardly deeds that were done by their predecessors and try to right these historic wrongs.” The family stated in the $100 million suit that “their entire family [has] suffered the pain of the unknown.”

“They did not know who murdered Malcolm X, why he was murdered, the level of NYPD, FBI and CIA orchestration, the identity of the governmental agents who conspired to ensure his demise, or who fraudulently covered up their role,” it states. “The damage caused to the Shabazz family is unimaginable, immense, and irreparable.”

Following Malcolm X’s assassination, three men were convicted—but two have since been exonerated in 2021, with investigators saying authorities withheld evidence that favored them.

Now, according to the family’s lawyers, there’s allegedly new evidence that might prove the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill Malcolm X.

For one thing, Mustafa Hassan, a witness of Malcolm X’s killing, claimed it seemed as though the NYPD officers were attempting to help the shooter escape after assassinating the civil rights leader, per ABC News. Furthermore, attorneys alleged that two of Malcolm X’s security guards were jailed by an undercover NYPD shortly before his death.

As for the FBI, lawyers are claiming that a special agent called for extra surveillance of Malcolm X preceding his assassination, with one of the shooters allegedly having ties to the FBI.

Now, his family is fighting back.

“We fought primarily for our mother, who was here [when he died],” Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter, said of Betty Shabazz, his wife. “My mother was pregnant when she came here to see her husband speak; someone who she just admired totally and to witness this horrific assassination of her husband.”

“I’m grateful on behalf of my sisters,” Ilyasah continued. “To stand here with a competent, ethical group of experts, legal experts, as we seek justice for the assassination of our father.”