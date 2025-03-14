Upside-Down, Left-Handed Guitarist Malina Moye Told Us Her 8 Favorite Six-String Southpaws

Guitarist Malina Moye is fast becoming a ubiquitous entity in the world of music. She has performed at NBA and NFL games, as well as racing events. She has topped Billboard charts and released thought-provoking blues music. But perhaps the thing that sticks out most when it comes to her style is that she plays her six-string upside-down and left-handed.

The woman seemingly plucked an electric guitar, flipped it over, and learned how to play chords and solos in ways few others could even try to mimic. Those reading this who play the instrument right-handed know—they’re trying to imagine their hands playing their favorite guitar upside-down. It would be impossible. Yet, the southpaw Moye has it down.

Videos by VICE

VICE reached out to Moye to garner a little of her expertise. Since she is an accomplished lefty player, we wanted to know her favorite lefties in the business. This is upside-down, left-handed guitarist Malina Moye’s eight favorite six-string playing southpaws.

Play video

Elizabeth Cotton

A fellow lefty who also plays upside-down, Elizabeth Cotton’s technique and approach are unmatched. She is the reason we have the term “Cotten picking.” This technique is where she played the bass lines with her fingers and the melody with her thumb. Her career really kicked off in her late 60s. One of her most famous songs is “Freight Train.”

Play video

Doyle Bramhall II

When I think of Doyle Bramhall II, I think of taste and feel. He’s in a league of his own, especially when it comes to chord structure. He’s also a lefty who plays upside-down. You can catch him with Eric Clapton or on his solo projects.

Play video

Albert King

Albert King was known to use lighter 7s and 8s as his string gauges. He simply would say he’s not trying to work that hard. Anytime you mention the three Kings, Albert is definitely one of them. His tone is spectacular!

Play video

Bobby Womack

An incredible singer, songwriter, and overlooked guitarist. Bobby Womack was very authoritative on lower strings, and he knew how to compliment the singer. He wrote songs for many artists, such as Aretha Franklin, and backed up artists like Sam Cooke. He also played upside down.

Play video

Dick Dale

The surf king! Dick Dale has a distinctive style and it definitely shines through on the song “Misirlou.” The story goes that an audience member challenged him to play a song on one string. The song—you guessed it—was “Misirlou.”

Play video

Cesar Rosas

Cesar Rosas is a highly regarded guitarist known for his integral role in the band Los Lobos. His guitar playing blends rock and roll with traditional Mexican musical influences, creating a distinctive feel. Rosas’ sound is a key component of Los Lobos’s eclectic and genre-bending musical style.

Play video

Jimi Hendrix

The greatest guitarist of all time. What’s so great about Jimi Hendrix‘s music is that you can hear new nuances every time you listen to the records. His phrasing, tone, and innovation are other-worldly.

Play video

Ernie Cunningham

Another lefty, Ernie Cunningham plays in the group Body Count. He has the heaviest riffs. They’re full of power and showcase full-bodied distortion and sustain. Ernie is definitely in a league of his own. He is the true definition of a guitar slayer.