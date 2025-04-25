‘Malys’, in All Its Demon-Exorcising Glory, could be the Next Great Roguelike

Hi, it’s me. your Roguelike King. I’ve made an effort to take a break from throwing these all over the place. But today, that break is over and I have a game that I believe will knock your balls off. Or your socks, I guess. Malys is a deckbuilding roguelike built around performing exorcisms to defeat the demon, Malys. And it’s ready to be backed on Kickstarter.

Play video

why has no one thought to do this?

Obviously, I enjoy the genre. And there are a number of games I can point to that are some of the best examples of it. I’m genuinely surprised that no one has done a roguelike based on exorcising demons before this. I didn’t realize it until seeing it, but it’s perfect.

Videos by VICE

And that has me so excited to play the game. I think of some of the best exorcism movies I’ve seen showcase a back and forth between the priest and the demon. The ability to make decisions on what you’re keeping and what you’re getting rid of in the context of defeating demons possessing people creates a level of tension I’m hyped for. The Steam page description details this perfectly:

“In an exorcism, your candles will light the way. You’ll encounter a possessed host, desperate for your help. Burn cards in your hands to light candles and use their holy power to play the other cards in your hand. Each hand is a choice: What cards will you burn to light a candle, and which cards will you play? Candles are persistent between turns, and become a strategic challenge; will you use all your remaining Candles this turn, or will you preserve some for the next?”

Screenshot: Summerfall Studios

MALYS can be MORE THAN JUST A STANDARD ROGUELIKE

I believe Malys can be one of the best roguelike offerings we’ve seen. Check out the feature list:

A variety of playable cards each with custom art, abilities, and interplay

A hellish menagerie of demons, providing different challenges and encounters

Over 50 adaptive stories that change and shift as you progress through the game

A new world, story, and characters from David Gaider, former Lead Writer of the Dragon Age series

A deeply reactive soundscape that shifts and changes based on your choices

Lead Writer from Dragon Age? Changing stories? Yeah, sign me up. I remember what it felt like to play Hades and notice that the game was moving and reacting based on my successes and failures. It made each run feel real and the world feel alive. If Summerfall Studios can nail the atmosphere and some of the scarier moments, we may have an all timer on our hands. I’ll be keeping a very close eye on Malys as things progress.