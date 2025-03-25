Man Accidentally Ordered Uber Eats to the Wrong Country—9,600 Miles Away

Imagine ordering all your favorite food on Uber Eats, only for it to be delivered to a different country.

Such was the case for this poor Aussie who accidentally ordered $65 worth of food to Dublin, Ireland—9,600 miles away from his location.

“I was absolutely gutted,” Oisin Lenehan, 29, told Jam Press, per The Post.

Oisin Lenehan, 29, was staying with two friends in Melbourne when he made the devastating mix-up.

“We were enjoying a nice evening of drinks, and I thought I’d get us a takeaway because I was their guest,” he said. Unfortunately, his pizzas, garlic bread, chips, and other food items were delivered to Ireland instead.

Oops.

“The food was being sent to a place in Dublin where I’d been for a night out,” Lenehan explained. “My heart just dropped because we were hungry, and we were going to have to go through the whole process again of deciding where to order and what we wanted.”

He then had to call Uber Eats to explain the situation and cancel the order—which his friends recorded and shared on TikTok. The video got over 500,000 views.

Thankfully, he was able to secure his refund before it was too late.

“He was so respectful on the phone,” said Lenehan’s friend, Kyle. “We were laughing our heads off.

“People have been messaging asking for his social media and saying he can have a takeaway delivered to their house,” Kyle continued.

Thankfully, Lenehan can take a joke.

“I love that people found it funny,” Lenehan assured Jam Press. “These incidents happen to me all the time, and I didn’t realize there was an audience for it.”

We’ve all been there, bud. I mean, maybe we didn’t order food to the wrong country, but certainly the wrong address.

Better luck next time.