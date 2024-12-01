Man Allegedly Kills Elderly Roommate for Sneezing Near Thanksgiving Meal

A Massachusetts man was willing to go to deadly lengths to protect his Thanksgiving meal. Richard Lombardi is accused of killing his elderly roommate when the octogenarian sneezed too close to his holiday meal, the local ABC station reported, citing information obtained via police.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Lombardi, 65, got into an argument with Frank Griswold, 80, because he did not want the latter man “in the kitchen touching the food.”

Lombardi said in court that his roommate “often sneezes.” Because of this, he didn’t want Griswold in the kitchen where he could “contaminate the food.” However, when Lombardi returned to the kitchen after a brief absence he found Griswold doing just that, he claimed.

Lombardi told cops that he grabbed Griswold from behind and threw him aside, per the outlet. He later “surmised that Frank Griswold’s feet got tangled up, and he fell and hit his head on the floor,” Lombardi said. The local Fox station reported that Griswold broke his neck and nose in the fall.

Lombardi called 911 upon realizing his roommate was unconscious and bleeding from the head, he said, per the ABC outlet. Marshall Johnson, Lombardi’s attorney, categorized the incident as “an accident,” the outlet reported.

Johnson further noted that Lombardi and Griswold had been friends for 30 years and roommates for two decades. Griswold’s death left Lombardi devastated, Johnson claimed.

Even so, the outlet reported that Lombardi has been charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over, causing serious injury, and involuntary manslaughter. Lombardi is being held without bail. He is due back in court Dec. 4.