Man Arrested at Miami Airport After ‘Unexplained Bulge’ Turned Out to Be 10 Live Birds

“Is that 10 live birds in your pocket or are you happy to see me?” is not a line anyone involved in this story actually said, but it would’ve been fitting, as it pertains to a man who attempted to smuggle 10 birds in his pants after landing on a flight from Cuba to Miami.

As reported by NBC6 South Florida, Alberto Hernandez Castillo, a 40-year-old U.S. legal permanent resident, stepped off Atlantic Flight 503 from Havana at Miami International Airport with a carry-on, a fanny pack, and a bulbous groin area that seemed to be, let’s say, pulsating a bit more than a penis normally does.

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No random selection was needed to weed him out, as Customs and Border Protection immediately singled him out for inspection. On his customs declaration form, Castillo checked “no” to the routine question asking if he was bringing any animals or wildlife into the country, at which point, I assume, his penis began squawking, and perhaps even a fight broke out, leading to feathers comically spurting out from his fly.

Man Arrested at Miami Airport After Agents Find 10 Live Birds in His Pants

A search of his bag yielded nothing, but federal agents zeroed in on the “unexplained bulge” near his waistband as he explained that he was just in Cuba visiting family.

Customs and Border Protection selected him for a secondary inspection. On his customs declaration form, Castillo checked “no” to the routine question asking if he was bringing any animals or wildlife into the country. His bag search came back clean, but federal agents quickly spotted an “unexplained bulge,” as NBC wrote, near his waistband while he nervously explained he had just been visiting family.

Officials found Castillo had sewn custom pockets directly into his underwear, where he taped six plastic tubes fitted with mesh openings. Inside were 10 live birds: eight yellow-faced Grassquits and two Blue Grosbeaks. Both species were beautiful, small birds prized by wildlife traffickers.

When asked about the aviary in his pants, Castillo said they were strictly for “personal use,” as if the customs agents he was dealing with were especially open-minded about whatever “personal use” someone means when discussing the songbirds nestled near their balls. By this point Castillo probably realized his words were doing more harm than good, so he invoked his right to remain silent. The story doesn’t explain whether the birds in his pants followed suit or twittered melodiously as the interrogation continued.

Castillo obviously did not have the federal documents required to import wildlife into the United States, whether in your pants or not. He was arrested and charged with smuggling goods into the country. Online records viewed by PEOPLE show he appeared in Miami federal court and was released on a $25,000 personal surety bond, with an official arrangement set for October 26.