This Guy Was Arrested for Never Returning His VHS Rental of ‘Freddy Got Fingered’

When James Meyers rented Freddy Got Fingered, arguably the most underrated film of all time, he never expected it would lead to his arrest.

According to local news channel WSOC, Meyers was out driving his daughter to school on Tuesday when Concord, North Carolina, police pulled him over for a broken taillight. The officer soon told Meyers there was a warrant out for his arrest from 2002 for never returning a VHS rental of the comedy, but the cop let him get to work so long as he promised to turn himself in the following day.



“I thought he was joking,” Meyers said in a video he recorded before heading to the police station Wednesday. There, cops arrested the man and took him down to the magistrate’s office to set a court date for the misdemeanor charge.

According to the New York Daily News, when Freddy star Tom Green heard about the arrest on Twitter, he called Meyers to offer his support. The comedian told the paper he’d be happy to pay Meyers’s fee.

I just saw this and I am struggling to believe it is real. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive)March 24, 2016

“If it’s 200 bucks, of course I’ll pay it for him, just for the principle of the thing,” Green said.