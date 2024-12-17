Man Arrested for Murder 32 Years After Victim’s Death

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the 1992 murder of an Army soldier and mother of two.

Edward J. Watson, 65, of Mattapan—a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts—has been charged with the first-degree murder of Michelle Miller, 29. Allegedly, Miller’s abusive partner, Daniel J. Innis, hired Watson to kill her—just as she was planning to get a restraining order against Innis.

While Innis was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for an unrelated manslaughter charge, he has since died. However, Watson—who pleaded not guilty on Monday—has been ordered jailed without bail.

“Michelle Miller had served her country as a U.S. Army soldier, and she was a mother of two beautiful children, whom she adored,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “By 1992 she had fallen on hard times. She was abused by a jealous and violent partner, who had threatened to take away custody of her children.

“On July 28, 1992, the day after she told her social worker of her intention to obtain a restraining order against that abusive partner, she disappeared,” he continued. “Her body was found two weeks later, partially naked, with her face covered by a blanket, in the filthy basement of an abandoned building in the Central Square neighborhood of Cambridge.”

Ryan added that this case has remained unsolved for over 30 years.

“Our Cold Case Unit, using archived records from the Department of Social Services, was able to unearth previously unknown details about the abuse that Michelle Miller had suffered at the hands of her partner, and how she tried to protect herself immediately before her disappearance,” Ryan said. “Our investigation identified Edward J. Watson, an associate of Daniel Innis, as the man who carried out the killing at Innis’ request.”

“This case is yet another example of the purpose of developing a Cold Case Unit,” Ryan said, per NBC Boston. “We do not forget what happens to people when they lose their lives in Middlesex County, and we will take every possible step to hold people accountable. Today begins the process of holding Edward Watson accountable.”

NBC Boston also revealed that the DA spoke with Miller’s two adult children about their father’s involvement in the murder-for-hire plot.

“It was very bittersweet information,” Ryan continued. “On the one hand realizing that police had never given up in the search for what happened to their mother but then learning that the person who was their biological father is alleged to have been the person who set that in motion.”