Man Arrested For Smuggling Cocaine In Timbits Box

A man has been arrested for trying to smuggle cocaine into the Northwest Territories inside a Timbits container.

RCMP made the arrest Thursday, after receiving a tip earlier in the week that someone might be trying to smuggle drugs on a flight into Fort Good Hope—a small community about 800 km northwest of Yellowknife only accessible through flying in, according to a news release.

So with police being extra suspicious regarding what was coming into their airport, they found two small baggies of coke in a Timbits box among the rest of the Canadian yum-yums.

For those of you non-Canadian readers, the falling Canadian giant that is Tim Hortons has these donut holes they aggressively market to us Canadians. They call them Timbits and, because we’re but rubes north of the 49, the little bites have become one of the most ubiquitous snacks in the country. They come in their own unique box and, just trust me, are like a whole thing up here.

This isn’t even the first time that fast food has been used to smuggle drugs into the North. RCMP spokesmen Cpl. Robert Frizzell told the CBC that a few years ago someone tried to ship in coke into the North in a Chinese food container.

“Criminals hiding especially smaller amounts of drugs in and among food stuffs is not entirely unique but being inside Timbits, that’s the first time I’ve seen that,” Frizzell told the CBC.

Police haven’t charged the man, nor have they let the public know who he is. In fact, they may have subtly hinted that the man might have been duped into smuggling the coked up Timbits when they included a reminder in their news release to “be vigilant when taking packages for other people.”

Maybe if they sprinkle it on the Timbits and say it’s powdered sugar next time they may get away with it.

