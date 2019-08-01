Man Arrested for Stealing Car Rocks Up to Court in Another Stolen Car

I’m forever impressed by people who stick to their guns; those dogged individuals who in the face of adversity, despite past failures, insist on doubling down and staying the course. When Einstein said that the definition of insanity is to do the same thing again and expect a different result, what he failed to mention was that this is also, loosely speaking, the definition of tenacity—to not readily relinquish a principle; to not get easily dispelled.

Thus, when a man who was arrested for stealing a car rocks up to his court date in another stolen car, it is both insane yet strangely tenacious behaviour. This allegedly happened yesterday, just south of Adelaide. The ABC reports that a 34-year-old man from Whyalla Norrie had just attended Christies Beach Magistrates Court on charges of illegally using a motor vehicle when police noticed a blue Holden sedan parked in a nearby fast food car park. After running a check on the vehicle, they discovered it had been stolen from the nearby suburb of Blakeview, north of Adelaide, last week.

“He’d [the culprit] actually stolen a car and turned up to court to face charges of car theft,” Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes said. Both the man and his 23-year-old female passenger were arrested, and he was slapped with another count of illegally using a motor vehicle. He was also charged with driving while disqualified.

The woman was granted bail and is set to attend the Christies Beach Magistrates Court next month. Authorities hope she’ll refrain from grand theft auto and opt for public transport to get to her court date.

“We’re hoping that when his partner attends court next month she catches the bus and we just break this vicious cycle,” said Senior Constable Stokes.

