Man at Daycare Spends Time Wrecking Kids at the Rim

It’s 11 AM, do you know where your children are? Likely getting their ankles shattered by some random-ass dude at a daycare—that’s where.

Footage recently emerged showing a man at what appears to be a daycare—complete with brightly-colored carpeting and a playpen—using the kids’ basketball hoop to absolutely destroy nine-year-olds on an eight-foot rim. It’s unclear if the man is the actual day care provider, but thankfully we have enough security footage to cobble together some kind of kid-obliterating mixtape:

Videos by VICE

It seems like this guy just filmed himself off the security cam and put the grainy footage to a beat, and we couldn’t be happier that he did. From the rejections, to the East Bay Funk, to the presence of actual toddlers, to the man crossing up a kid into another dimension, this is truly one for the refrigerator. I’m sure the parents will be forwarding their children’s hospital bills for all of the broken ankles. Maybe it would even be the same hospital where that security guard got canned for filming himself fart. Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up the same way, because this is art.