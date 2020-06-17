This Man Was Fined for Farting at the Police

Farting with people around is an age-old prank. And while your friends might hate you for it, the worst they can do to you after cutting the cheese is maybe just a few seconds of silent treatment. Turns out that’s not always the case, especially when the cops are involved.

Just look at this guy in Vienna who was fined for breaking wind at police officers.



Videos by VICE

Police said that the man stood up from a park bench, looked at the officers, and blew out a “massive intestinal wind” with “full intent” on June 5, The Guardian reported.

The man had encountered the police earlier in the day and allegedly did not cooperate and behaved provocatively. He was eventually fined 500 euros (US$564) for “offending public decency.”

Some might say the police, er, blew things out of proportion, but officers defended their punishment saying that not everyone who farts in public will be fined, and that the man can still appeal against their decision.

“Of course no one is reported for accidentally letting one go,” Vienna police said in a tweet, according to Global News.

Well, that’s a relief.

Find Miran on Instagram.