What kind of dystopia has America fallen into when you can’t even bring two horses onto a city bus anymore? This, unfortunately, is the woke hellscape we’re living in after a man brought two horses onto a Detroit city bus, leading to the city announcing that it is retraining its bus drivers with material that I only assume will feature the silhouette of a human with a green checkmark over it beside the silhouette of a horse with a big red X over it.

As reported by The Washington Post, Jordan Williams, co-founder of the Urban City Cowboys, a group aiming to highlight the impact of Black cowboys, spotted a Detroit city bus while out with horses after a local fundraiser. Williams asked the driver if he could hop aboard for a quick video, playfully pitching the horses as “service animals.”

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Man Takes Two Horses for a Ride on Detroit Bus, Somehow Triggers Mandatory Training

The bus driver seems like a cool dude, so he laughed and, perhaps misguidedly, perhaps because he is simply too cool of a dude, welcomed them in with a casual, “If he can get in here, it is what it is.” Onboard footage shows the horses calmly stepping through the front doors, strolling down the aisle, and exiting right out the back.

The whole thing lasted seconds, but it was more than enough to become an internet sensation that city officials did not appreciate. Alexis Ware from the mayor’s office acknowledged, in a very political way, that the Urban City Cowboys are of immense cultural significance, but maybe horses should not be trotted through city buses.

The city’s Department of Transportation announced that bus operators will be getting a mandatory refresher course on rider safety and ADA service animal policies.