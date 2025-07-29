Man Busted for Pretending to Be Ambassador of Made-Up Countries

If someone offered you a job in the government of Westarctica or Seborga, you’d probably Google it. Harshvardhan Jain was betting that most people wouldn’t.

The 47-year-old was arrested this week after Indian police uncovered a fake embassy he had set up in a rented home in Ghaziabad. Jain had been posing as an ambassador for a list of self-declared “micronations”—places like Ladonia, Westarctica, Seborga, and Poulvia that are not recognized by any government or international body, yet still claim to exist, primarily through websites and enthusiasm.

Videos by VICE

According to police, Jain used fake titles, forged diplomatic passports, and a bungalow adorned with international flags to convince people that he could secure them overseas jobs, business deals, or official appointments. In return, he charged hefty “fees.”

Man Posed as an Ambassador and Ran a Fake Embassy, Police Say

When police raided the house, they found four luxury cars with fake diplomatic plates, Rs 44 lakh (about $52,000) in cash, stacks of foreign currency, and fake stamps from 34 countries. He had also faked photos of himself posing with world leaders.

He claimed to act as an adviser or ambassador to various entities such as Seborga or Westarctica,” said Sushil Ghule of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, according to CNN. Ghule also said that Jain is suspected of laundering money through shell companies in the UK, Mauritius, Dubai, and several African countries.

Outside, the property boasted all the trappings of a legitimate embassy—flagpoles, expensive cars, and a curated display of self-importance. Inside, police found twelve fake “diplomatic” passports and documents tying Jain to at least a dozen fantasy governments.

Authorities haven’t confirmed how long the operation ran or how many people were scammed, but the setup was elaborate. Jain is now facing charges of forgery, fraud, impersonation, and money laundering.

Micronations are nothing new. Most are tongue-in-cheek projects started online or by people declaring independence from their backyards. Westarctica claims a slice of Antarctica. Seborga is a town in Italy with secessionist aspirations. Poulvia appears to have no clear presence at all.

Jain wasn’t delusional. He was calculated, and for a while, it paid off.

He’s no longer taking meetings. Or calls. Or collecting fake consular fees from the front room of a rental house. The embassy is closed. The nation has dissolved. Long live Poulvia.