Man Buys Metal Detector and Finds 2,500-Year-Old Treasure on First Try

A rookie metal detectorist recently experienced an enormous amount of beginner’s luck when he discovered several 2,500-year-old artifacts in a Danish bog. Claus Falsby of Denmark grabbed a metal detector and went out searching for whatever valuables he could find. On his first shot, he hit the jackpot. And then he did it again the next day.

Falsby found a 2500-year-old late bronze age sword that had been ritualistically bent, along with a rare bronze necklace. Falsby isn’t just making up some bullshit claim, either. His findings were confirmed by archaeologists from a Danish museum. The artifacts he found were part of a sacrificial offering called a “depot,” a trove of items usually buried in bogs.

And that was just on Falsby’s first day as a detectorist. On his second day, just a few days later, only 231 feet away from the place where he made his first discovery, he found a huge bronze necklace. Only one other has ever been found in Denmark, and this guy finds it on his second day as an amateur archaeologist.

The archaeologist did some more digging and found some axes, some rings, and what seemed to be a piece of a clothing pin, along with some other trinkets. The pieces date back to around 500 BCE, somewhere in the transitory. Which was between the late Bronze Age to the early Iron Age in Northern Europe. Mock metal detectors all you want, those people usually find some good shit out there, including lots of gold.

The artifacts are already providing archaeologists and historians with valuable insight into Danish history. For instance, the sword is made of bronze and has iron rivets. Those rivets indicate some of the earliest known instances of iron being used in Denmark. Falsby’s beginner’s luck has already contributed to a deeper understanding of his homeland.