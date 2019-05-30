Man Calls out Indian Railways App for ‘Obscene’ Ads, Gets Told They’re From His Browser History

We know Twitter is THE place to be if you want to rant about your dog’s shampoo or sound smarter than you are in reality. But some people really ought to think before they tweet.



Like this dude who tweeted to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) page about how their official ticket booking app had “obscene” ads popping up. In a tweet that has now gone viral, this guy said that the “vulgar” ads on the app were embarrassing and irritating for him as a user. The ads he was referring to ranged from an online shopping platform displaying images of women wearing lingerie, a news story in Hindi about the reason women feel the need for extra-marital relationships, and for a health app called DocsApp that offers consultation for baldness and erectile dysfunction.

We personally think the scalloped panties on display are pretty cute and that everyone is entitled to read up about remedies if they’re losing hair or can’t get hard. But the reason people are hailing IRCTC’s reply as the greatest savage comeback is not only because they think it’s kinda misogynistic and narrow-minded to say that such things are vulgar. It’s also because if you look closely, this guy’s Twitter is full of some pretty controversial shit. Not only does he want to dump Amazon products because he believes #BossBaba Ramdev’s Patanjali is the real bae, but he also has tweets talking about how Gauri Lankesh—an Indian journalist who was murdered in 2017 with many suspecting Hindutva outfits to be behind it—deserves to be hated on.

So while this guy is still kinda confused, something that would have ordinarily been okay because not everyone can be expected to know the inner workings of the internet, people’s praise of IRCTC for putting him in his place is in a way highlighting their general frustration towards the hypocrisy that exists in a society which still shies away from talking about sex but still substitutes sex education with porn.

Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Pl clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads .



