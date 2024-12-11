Man Crashes New Car Into Dealership’s Storefront After Being Denied Refund

An angry customer decided to drive his new car into a Utah car dealership after he was denied a return. Sounds like someone needs to learn a thing or two about emotional regulation.

Police arrested Michael Murray after he bought a car from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne and intentionally crashed it into the storefront shortly after. Apparently, Murray, 35, realized his new car, which appeared to be a Subaru Outback, was experiencing mechanical issues. When he tried to return the vehicle, he was rejected.

Videos by VICE

@dailymail An enraged customer crashes his new Subaru Outback into a Utah dealership after discovering mechanical issues with the car. After being denied a refund due to the ‘as is’ sales agreement, he warned staff he would drive through the front doors—and did just that, smashing through the glass and plowing into the front desk. Read more on Dailymail.com 🎥INSIDE EDITION #utah #car #news #crash ♬ Censor_Bleep-1kHz01-3(Long)(1530477) – OtoLogic

According to KSBY, management told Murray they sold the car “as is” and would not accept his return.

“We were very clear about the fact that this car is not retail,” said Tyler Slade, a platform manager at the dealership. “It’s gonna need more inspecting and some work. In this situation, the customer needed the car, it fit his limited budget. And in our mind, we’re doing him a favor.”

However, the new car owner did not like the management’s response—which is when he escalated the situation by threatening to drive into the building.

“We’re like, ‘Woah, we don’t need to do that,’” Slade recalled. “Sit down, we can figure this out, we can find a solution.”

However, Murray unfortunately fulfilled his promise and crashed directly through the storefront. Thankfully for us nosy people, the incident was caught on camera.

“I was actually just outside the building, but the noise, you can imagine, was a big bang and a lot of scrambling employees and there was a lot of shuffling going on the last minute before the customer rammed through the front door,” Slade said.

According to the arrest report, no one was harmed. However, Murray—who is now in jail facing felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges—caused $10,000 worth of damages to the building.

I mean, hey—at least he warned them.