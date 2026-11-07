Man Dies at His 97th Birthday Party Shortly After Dancing to ‘Stayin’ Alive’

A man named Vito passed away in what was perhaps the most beautiful fashion. Vito’s “dramatic exit” came shortly after he danced to the classic “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees and while his favorite music was still blasting. As we send our condolences to Vito’s family and friends, we allow ourselves to feel inspired by his story and the kindness of Los Angeles-anchored baker Eden Malinoff.

Malinoff, who operates Baked SoCal, commented on TikTok, “[…] if there’s any way that Vito would have chosen to go out, it would have been like this, surrounded by people he loved. We were celebrating his long and full life, and I am just so grateful I got to be a part of it.” She described her late friend as “an icon” and “an absolute legend.”

Videos by VICE

Man Dies at His Own 97th Birthday Party, Just Moments After Celebrating With Friends

The sweet California girl and wizard in the kitchen explained, “[…] when I asked him earlier in the week what the key was to living such a long life, he told me it was, and I quote, ‘To never drink cheap liquor.’” Malinoff thus carefully prepared a gorgeous red wine chocolate cake for the Halloween-themed rager in celebration of Vito’s 97th birthday.

Vito, clad in black and looking fabulous, was filmed moving swimmingly; a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and other well-dressed characters filled the room. Vito’s friends were fortunately able to sing “Happy Birthday” just before tragedy struck. “At 24 years old, I could not keep up with this man. He was the life of the party,” Malinoff reflected.

One of Vito’s best friends confirmed on social media, “It was an amazing birthday party.” The man revealed that Vito’s friend group had been unaware of the severity of his medical issues. Vito was indeed lucky to have an arsenal of such great souls by his side.