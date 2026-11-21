A factory worker in the Czech Republic died after his rectum exploded on the job. Sorry, there’s no gentler way to lead into this story.

Three Czech forensic doctors documented the incident in a case report published online in 2020 in the International Journal of Legal Medicine. Now it’s making headlines again after Live Science revisited the case.

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The 35-year-old was at work when he started having terrible stomach pain and bleeding from his rectum. He admitted to coworkers that he’d been messing around with the factory’s compressed air system during what he called a “silly experiment.” He wasn’t elaborating beyond that.

“He repeatedly stressed that the incident was his own fault,” the doctors wrote.

Man Dies After Industrial Air Compressor Causes Catastrophic Rectal Injuries

His condition deteriorated rapidly; he then went into shock during a helicopter ride to the hospital and died before arriving. When doctors examined his body, they found that his rectum had been torn away from his anus. There were also three pieces of a black rubber pipe stopper and fragments of a plastic bag in his small intestine.

That gave police a better idea of what his “silly experiment” involved. Investigators concluded that he’d used an industrial air gun to inflate a rubber stopper inside his rectum for sexual stimulation. The stopper burst, causing injuries he couldn’t survive.

The doctors described it as the first recorded death involving a “rectal explosion during self-gratification.”

Industrial compressed air is powerful enough to cause serious injuries without anything exploding. According to OSHA, compressed air used for cleaning must be reduced below 30 psi under applicable workplace safety rules. And even at lower pressures, directing compressed air toward someone’s body can be dangerous.

As strange as the circumstances are, emergency rooms see their share of injuries involving objects inserted into the rectum.

A 2023 study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine estimated nearly 39,000 U.S. emergency room visits involving rectal foreign bodies between 2012 and 2021. More than half involved sex toys or other sexual devices, and about 41% of patients required hospitalization. That’s nearly 39,000 people who had to tell a triage nurse what happened, or at least try to.

The Czech forensic team warned that inserting objects into the rectum can have unpredictable, sometimes fatal consequences. This case was an extreme example of just how badly things can go wrong.

Industrial air compressors belong in factories — and nowhere near anyone’s butt. In case that needs to be reiterated.