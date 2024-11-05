Man Drives Car Off California Cliff, Lands Upside Down and Somehow Survives

A vehicle flew off a cliff during a police chase, landing upside down on the beach in Southern California—and the driver somehow survived.

A man was attempting to flee a police pursuit when he lost control of his car and drove off a cliff full-speed in Carlsbad yesterday evening. Originally, the man crashed into a fence at Carlsbad’s Fleet Maintenance Department building, which prompted a police chase in the first place. However, while attempting to escape authorities, he ended up falling dozens of feet below.

A witness claimed they saw four police vehicles chasing the car before it plunged over the ledge, according to NBC San Diego.

“I at first thought it was a regular traffic stop when I saw him, but when I saw the four police vehicles following him, I was like, ‘This is definitely something different,’” the witness said.

“I saw the car go off the cliff. It sounded like an explosion, honestly. It was similar to a firework,” he continued. “It was just one big thud. It sounded like a wave breaking—a really hard wave. It was insane.”

Another person shared a video of the aftermath on X, which shows the car upside down with pieces of it smoking.

“I am at Carlsbad beach and just watched a car drive off a cliff,” the user wrote. “Praying these people are okay.”

According to police, they expect the man to live—which seems like a miracle.