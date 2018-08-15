This Guy Devoured a Slab of Raw, Bloody Meat to Taunt a Vegan Festival

While some vegans get a bad rap for having “morally superior” attitudes toward food, they’re generally a peaceful bunch who just want to eat quinoa and be left alone. Still, people can’t seem to stop terrorizing them, from berating them online to butchering animals in front of them just to piss them off. But last weekend, an anti-vegan crusader decided to bring the fight to the their home turf, devouring a slab of raw meat in the middle of a vegan festival.

Sporting a ponytail and a tank top that reads “GO VEGAN AND DIE,” the dude just starts tearing into a massive hunk of what looks like beef, which attendees said was “literally dripping” with blood, the Independent reports.

https://youtu.be/unnzbghJB28

According to a spokesperson for the festival, the dude kicked off his bizarre, pro-meat protest in the middle of an event for kids—because apparently all the toddlers with fully-formed opinions on factory farming or whatever needed to be taught a lesson. Soon a few attendees complained to the cops, and the guy wound up getting questioned by the police while he munched away at his hunk of dead animal while a fly buzzed nearby.

“It ruined our health,” the man says at one point when questioned about his protest. “I was vegan and almost died. They’re making everybody sick.”

The cops couldn’t exactly kick the guy out, since it’s not illegal to stuff your face with raw meat—but after trolling the festival for about an hour, he wound up leaving without making too much of a stink, somehow managing to eat the better part of a whole hunk of gelatinous cow without vomiting all over the place.

“While it is of course not forbidden to eat raw meat, it was of course a shocking sight because there was a puddle of blood and fat,” a festival spokesperson told the Independent. “Besides, there were lots of elderly people and children.”

