Man Faces 8 Years in Prison After Allegedly Ordering 300 Pizzas to Strangers in Massive Prank

A 23-year-old in Poland just found out that ordering 300 pizzas to strangers’ houses is, technically, a felony.

Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime arrested the man from Szczecin on charges of stalking, identity fraud, and causing substantial financial harm to local restaurants. He faces up to eight years in prison. The motive, as of this writing, remains unclear—investigators are still working on that part.

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What is clear is that this went way past a “prank.” The orders, placed across Szczecin and several major Polish cities including Warsaw, Kraków, and Wrocław, were paid on delivery—meaning unsuspecting strangers answered their doors to pizza drivers demanding money for food they never ordered. Embedded in the delivery notes were personal details about the recipients that, according to Polish authorities, could only have been known to them or people close to them. Some notes contained explicit threats—references to abducting a child, setting fire to a notary’s office, causing a deliberate road accident.

One single order totaled 300 pizzas worth approximately $10,000. Several restaurants canceled it outright because physically making 300 pizzas in any reasonable timeframe wasn’t possible.

Ordering 300 Pizzas to Strangers Could Cost This Man 8 Years of His Life

Pizza delivery harassment has a long history. A Florida man was legally banned from ordering pizza after placing dozens of fake orders across multiple restaurants, costing businesses hundreds of dollars in wasted food. A German lawyer spent years receiving unsolicited deliveries to his office before authorities intervened.

Legal experts have noted that what starts as a nuisance escalates quickly once identity fraud and financial harm enter the picture—at that point, as FindLaw has noted, “stalking, identity theft, or fraud could very well be charged and result in serious consequences.”

The Polish case is the most extreme version of this on record. Local media reports the suspect also used the names of well-known politicians and media figures as fake recipients, which added a layer of public harassment to an already complicated situation. Polish authorities raided his home, seized his devices, and have held him in custody for two months pending investigation.

Eight years is a long time to sit with the consequences of a pizza order. Or 300 of them.