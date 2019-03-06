You Can Have $440K and a Durian Business if You Marry This Man’s Daughter

Finding love isn’t what it used to be. With so many people using apps like Tinder to find the perfect match, things can even feel a bit automated. But a Thai family is doing things slightly differently.

Twenty-six-year-old Kansita Rotthong, from Chumphon, Thailand, is letting her father Anont ‘scout’ the perfect groom for her. Anont, a durian salesman by trade, is attempting to sweeten the deal—just in case his lovely daughter wasn’t enticing enough. The Bangkok Post reports that the man who wins Kansita’s heart will also receive thousands of dollars, a durian fruit business, and a whole lot of gold.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, the father shared a post declaring that “Anyone who knows how to buy and select durian and source the fruit from orchards can take my daughter’s hand. I won’t ask for a single baht in dowry from him but will instead give him 10 million baht (about $444,000 AUD) in cash, 10 vehicles, a house, two durian markets, and the daughter who graduated with honours from Assumption University and had a master’s degree from Sun Yat-sen University in China.”



Anont claims he decided to take such extreme measures for two reasons: he believes Kansita is becoming too old for marriage, and he wants to retire and focus on his hobbies. The father won’t accept just anyone for his daughter though. Rotthong made it clear that the person cannot be a gambler, must be hard working, and must truly love his daughter.

After two decades in the durian business, it comes as no surprise that Anont wants someone who can carry on the family trade before he retires. Although a traditional hiring process would probably be less stressful for everyone.

Kansita, for her part, doesn’t seem to object to her father’s seemingly medieval methods, claiming that “at first, I thought my dad was joking but it turns out he’s seriously looking for a son-in-law. My siblings and I respect his decision.”