Man Found Stuck in Chimney Trying to Rescue Dog From Park Bathroom

Carlos Owens found himself in an extremely awkward situation: wedged deep inside a chimney, feet dangling into the fireplace of a Connecticut park building.

Local police shared a Facebook post sharing how the 35-year-old reportedly went full Santa-mode, attempting to drop into the Rockwell Park pavilion through the fireplace. The city’s park bathrooms are on an automatic timer that locks the doors at 10 p.m. Owens’ dog apparently wandered in before the cutoff and got trapped inside overnight. Instead of calling for help, Owens took the vertical route. Firefighters had to dismantle part of the chimney to get him out, racking up $5,000 to $10,000 in damage.

Owens was arrested on the spot and charged with burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief. He was later released on bond and is due in court July 7. Police also suspect he may have been staying inside the building illegally for a while. The dog, for the record, was unharmed—just confused as hell and probably wondering where its human had disappeared to.

“It is a bit of a crazy scenario,” Erica Benoit, Bristol’s community engagement coordinator, told The Guardian. “If he had just contacted police in the first place, we might have been able to avoid the situation.”

A chimney mishap might sound like a cartoon problem, but people keep doing it, and the outcomes aren’t always so forgiving. In Fresno, a suspected burglar died after a homeowner lit a fire, not realizing someone was wedged in the flue. In Citrus Heights, another guy got halfway through a break-in before police yanked him out, soot-covered and stuck. Massachusetts had one too: a would-be thief tried to flee through the chimney and didn’t make it far. So, noted—chimneys aren’t the best exit strategy.

Owens’ ordeal wasn’t nearly as dramatic. He ended up wedged near the flue, feet dangling, waiting to be pulled back into daylight. Social media commenters didn’t let it slide. “He should’ve waited until Christmas,” one joked. “Dude tried playing real-life Mario Brothers,” said another.

The dog’s bathroom adventure is still unexplained, and so is how long Owens was doing his Santa impression. But next time, maybe skip the fireplace and just call for help.