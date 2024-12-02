Man Awarded £2 Compensation for ‘Hideous’ Viral Mars Bar

One man was shocked and apparently devastated when he opened his Mars bar to find a completely flat slab of chocolate—sans signature ripple.

Harry Seager, who bought the bar in Thame, Oxfordshire while on the way to a car show in Birmingham, posted a photo of his flat candy bar on the Dull Men’s Club Facebook page.

Videos by VICE

“Yesterday I had a completely smooth Mars Bar. I wonder if this is a cost cutting measure in this chocolate bar from now on,” Seager wrote.

Thousands of people interacted with the photo, with some calling it “hideous” and “unsettling,” which is how it gained so much attention—that, and the fact that Seager reached out to Mars Wrigley UK for an explanation.

“The only reason I emailed [Mars] was because I was interested in what might have caused it to happen,” Seager stated, per BBC. “That is all I wanted to know and they kept side-lining that question.”

Early in November, a spokesperson for the company alleged that the bar “slipped” through its production line without being blown by air, which is apparently how the swirl is created.

“While we can’t reveal all the secrets behind our product line, we can promise fans that these smooth Mars Bars are a rare find and the classic swirl isn’t going away,” the spokesperson said at the time.

Seager revealed that some Mars factory workers commented on his Facebook post, explaining that the bars typically go through a machine that operates similarly to a waterfall. As the bars travel through it, the machine blows the tops of the bars with air to create the swirl. And while sometimes, some bars are missed by this effect, there’s usually a worker who removes those smooth bars from the line, per BBC.

I guess Seager’s Mars bar somehow escaped—and in doing so, rewarded him with a tasty chocolate bar plus £2. He even shared a Facebook post about the company’s response to the whole fiasco.

“I think £2 is great, it will be two free Mars bars,” Seager told BBC. “Maybe they could have sent me more but I’m not being ungrateful. I think it’s amazing after everything that’s happened that I got the £2 voucher.”