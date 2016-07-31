Man Intentionally Jumps Out of Plane from 25,000 Feet Without Parachute, Survives, What the Fuck

Remember the good old days, when X-treme sports did simple things like jumping the Grand Canyon on a motorcycle? Well shit just had to get ratcheted up, now didn’t it? Take Luke Aikins, the man batty enough to jump his ass out of an airplane from 25,000 miles up without a parachute. Whaaaaat the fuck.

Sure, he had a net likely made out of some space-age polymers that could stop a freight train. But that doesn’t compensate for the fact that he has to land on the net in the first place. What if there’s a gust of wind? What if he sneezes?

Luke had to rotate over on his back for a safer landing (you can see him practice turning over earlier in the fall), and was apparently was going somewhere around 120 mph when he hit the safety net—in my opinion, terrifyingly close to the edge. He describes the impact as hurting no more than landing on your back on a trampoline.

Here’s a video of Luke, ice-cold, calmly explaining what’s going on in the preparations for the jump:

“The most exciting thing is that literally I’m jumping out of an airplane without a parachute,” he says. No thanks, Luke, I’ll leave all the crazy to you.

