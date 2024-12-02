man-jumps-out-of-moving-roller-coaster-to-save-his-own-life

A man was forced to jump out of a moving rollercoaster after realizing his safety lap bar was not secured—moments before it flew down for its big drop…

…and this is exactly why I hate roller coasters.

Videos by VICE

On Sunday, an unsuspecting rider decided to hop on the double-loop roller coaster called Desert Storm at Castles N’ Coasters in Phoenix with his children. However, moments later, he was forced to climb out of the roller coaster and onto a platform just before it embarked on its massive downhill plunge.

According to the rider, who asked to remain unnamed, the operator did not fully check his safety bar before the roller coaster took off. It wasn’t until he heard a click while the ride escalated that he decided to push up on the bar and realized it was no longer locked.

Once he was aware of his predicament, he knew he needed to act immediately.

“It was just adrenaline, and I didn’t want to die that day,” he told KPHO. “As soon as the lap bar went up, I just didn’t really think about it, I just jumped out.”

All the while, the operator hadn’t even noticed that the man had escaped the ride and climbed down the emergency staircase back to the loading station.

“She should have been monitoring the ride and reacted as soon as she saw me,” the man said, per 97x. “There should’ve been an emergency stop or something.”

While the rider miraculously saved his own life, he acknowledged to KPHO that the incident could have been much worse.

“It could have been somebody younger or older, not as agile, right?” he said to the outlet. “Luckily, it was me, and I was able to think fast on my feet and get out, but it could have ended differently.”

Apparently, the amusement park manager offered the rider a refund. I mean, that’s the least they can do, in my opinion.

The man also filed an incident report with the park but allegedly did not receive a copy.

“I think the scariest part was the negligence on their part,” he told NBC News in his interview above. “And just the absolute carelessness that they had throughout the entire thing.”