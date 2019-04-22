Man Presses Charges Against Ex-Girlfriend for ‘Breaking’ His Penis

Breakups are hard. That’s why, sometimes, you indulge in some good old-fashioned breakup sex to ease into the emotional unravelling. For a Taiwanese man, however, things didn’t go quite as planned.



A man identified only as Wang walked into the police station with nothing but a hat protecting his penis, to lodge a complaint against his ex-girlfriend for deliberately “breaking” his penis.

Wang had had enough of his girlfriend’s “controlling and clingy” behaviour; he claims that she demanded he report his whereabouts, give her goodnight calls and say horrifying things like, “I love you.” Because who does these things in a relationship, right? Anyway, Wang claims it left him exhausted, and so he decided to break things off with her after two years of being together. They decided to have one last romp before permanently parting ways, but the man alleges that the now ex-girlfriend had plans of doing some other kind of permanent damage.

He claims she intentionally tried to injure his penis under the guise of sex. The police, however, are not so sure and say the chances of this man coming out on top in a legal battle are slim unless he can provide video footage of what went down (and ICYMI, that’s kinda illegal).

Turns out, his relationship was not the only thing he broke that night.

