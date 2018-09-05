Man ranting about “high treason” arrested after ramming truck into Dallas TV station

A man ranting about “high treason” repeatedly rammed his pickup truck into the side of a local news station in Dallas early Wednesday. He’s now been arrested.

As the truck smashed into KDFW-TV studios, a Fox affiliate, thousands of pieces of paper were flung out by the suspect, who also ranted about the local sheriff’s department and held some papers against the studio windows, according to KDFW-TV reporter Brandon Todd.

Videos by VICE

There have been no injuries reported so far.

Police said the suspect was saying “a bunch of rambling statements that didn’t make a lot of sense,” according to the Dallas Morning News. The incident is also under investigation by the FBI.

Most of the employees from KDFW-TV studios were evacuated and rail service was suspended in downtown Dallas as a bomb squad investigated what authorities described as a suspicious bag left behind by the man. The scene has since been cleared of potential bomb threats.

.@BrandonToddFOX4 describing scene as man who crashed into FOX4 building ranted to employees. Said man said something about "high treason," ranted about a sheriffs department and held up papers against windows. https://t.co/i1sTvA8lZj — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Some employees, however, remained in a secure part of the building to keep their morning news show, “Good Day,” on air, according to Fox.

The incident comes just a week after a man in California was charged with making violent threats to the Boston Globe, which he called the “enemy of the people.” Months earlier, a man opened fire on the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, and killed five people.