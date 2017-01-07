Man Ray’s New Photo Art Book Is a Surrealist’s Delight

The Dada-ist and Surrealist, Man Ray initially harnessed photography to make copies of his art. Born Emmanuel Radnitsky, the artist became a major leader of the America born-and-bred art era.In the US, we’ve seen his work taking up residence at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the J. Paul Getty Museum, the obvious prolific nature of his work underscores the artist’s pioneering status and history-defining influence.

Leaving behind a strong artistic footprint, Man Ray’s acclaim broadens even further with a new photography book, titled Man Ray and edited by French independent publisher, Benjamin Blanck. Introduced with the hanging question “How did Man Ray reinvent photography a century ago?” the book dives into an in-depth look at the artist’s work created in both Paris and New York. Each photograph is accompanied by captions in English and French.

The early 1900 Dada movement embraced the absurd, with the main pursuit of the movement in creating objects, paintings, sculptures as a fearless advent into the unconventional, often stopping before pieces were fully polished to produce a statement. Preferring the odd over the expected during the 20th-century lifespan of the movement, Man Ray and his mentor, Marcel Duchamp rose to the forefront of the Surrealist movement with an uninhibited and ostentatious style.

The art book is organized into seven distinct sections, siloing the artist’s different disciplines, from hypnotics and lightning works. Each of the 67 works constitutes a touchstone of Man Ray’s career, realized in crisp, monochrome photography.

Blanck shares his thoughts on sharing the book with the public in the release: “I have imagined this book to inspire, in order to satisfy the curiosity of readers, to enable them to develop their creativity by discovering the work of a genius.”

Purchase a copy of Man Ray, edited by Benjamin Blanck, on Amazon France, here.

