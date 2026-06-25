Man Rescued From Campground Toilet After Falling In While Trying to Save Sunglasses

If your glasses fall into one of those outdoor toilets that’s really just an elaborate deep hole in the ground filled with human waste, just let them go. They belong to the Earth now. Attempting to retrieve them might leave you stuck inside the toilet hole itself, as a man at a Central California campground recently found out the hard way.

According to reports from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified camper at Camp Edison near Shaver Lake spent roughly 10 to 15 minutes trapped inside the holding tank of a vault toilet after trying to recover a pair of sunglasses he had dropped through the poop hole.

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Man Spends 15 Minutes Trapped in Campground Toilet After Sunglasses Mishap

If you’ve never used a vault toilet before, it’s a waterless, non-flushing toilet common at campgrounds and remote recreation areas. There’s a seat, and beneath that is essentially just a deep, dark containment tank filled with all sorts of chemicals that attempt and ultimately fail to neutralize the stench of all the human waste being poured into it every day. It’s not the kind of place you want to spend much time sitting atop, let alone entombed within what is essentially a large thermos of human pee and poop.

Authorities say the guy dropped his sunglasses into the s—t pit, then reached in to try to grab them. It was a bit too steep an angle, and he ended up falling several feet into the tank. He started calling for help and eventually got someone’s attention. He spoke only Spanish, so emergency responders had to bring a translator.

The guy escaped without any serious injuries, or at least that many physical ones. The psychological scars of this will likely be with him for the rest of his life. The man received a thorough scrub down as soon as he was pulled out.